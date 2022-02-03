Neighbouring states witnessing surge in Covid cases, vaccination important: Ma Subramaniam

Chennai :

Health Minister Ma Subramanian and Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan inspected vaccination administration of booster dose and vaccines for children aged 15-18 years old at a special vaccination camp in Periyapalayam Primary Health Centre in Tiruvallur on Thursday.





Health Minister said that more number of people are coming forward to get vaccinated with precautionary booster dose during the special vaccination camp. There are about 5.06 lakh people eligible to receive booster dose and about 4.17 lakh people have been vaccinated with the booster dose, which is about 82.55 per cent of the total eligible population.





"Of the 33.46 lakh children eligible for vaccination since Jan 3rd, 2022 in the State, at least 26.26 lakh children have been vaccinated with first dose of Covaxin, which is 78.49 per cent of the eligible population. "The children shall be eligible for second dose in 28 days and Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR) and World Health Organization (WHO) has given the guidelines for administering second dose of the vaccine on children.





Considering the guidelines, 1.59 lakh children have received the second dose of the vaccine since Feb 1. Children are also being given vaccines at special vaccination camps. As schools have reopened, we have started vaccination camps in the schools and 4.77 per cent of children due for second dose are vaccinated," said the Health Minister.





As many as 9.54 crore people have been vaccinated against and there are 90.4 per cent of people who are vaccinated with first dose and 68.94 per cent people have received both the doses of the vaccines in Tamil Nadu. The Health Minister said that there are 62.64 lakh people who are yet to take their first dose of vaccines and 96.22 lakh people are due or overdue for their second dose of vaccines. He urged these people to get vaccinated during the mega vaccination camp on Saturday as neighbouring States are seeing a surge in the cases of Covid.





He said that though there is a decline in the cases in Tamil Nadu for last many days but UK, France and Germany are seeing a sudden spike in the cases after these countries witnessed a decline before few days. "It is not just Omicron cases, but even Delta variant is active and state health department has made arrangements for oxygen and ICU beds. There are 7 percent oxygen beds occupied, 10 percent ICU beds are occupied and 5 per cent non-oxygen beds are in use. While there is no need to panic, vaccination is important to stay safe against the virus," he said.