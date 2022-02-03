You voiced long-standing arguments of Tamils in Parl: Stalin thanks Rahul

Chennai :

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Thursday thanked Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his rousing speech in the Parliament on Wednesday.





"Dear RahulGandhi, I thank you on behalf of all Tamils for your rousing speech in the Parliament, expressing the idea of Indian Constitution in an emphatic manner," Stalin tweeted.





He further said that Rahul voiced the long-standing arguments of Tamils in the Parliament, which rest on the unique cultural and political roots that value self respect.









Dear @RahulGandhi, I thank you on behalf of all Tamils for your rousing speech in the Parliament, expressing the idea of Indian Constitution in an emphatic manner. (1/2) — M.K.Stalin (@mkstalin) February 3, 2022





Rahul was speaking first from the Opposition side in Lok Sabha during the debate on the Motion of Thanks on the President's address.









“There are two visions of this country. One vision is that it is a union of states, meaning it is a negotiation, meaning it is a conversation, meaning I go to my brother in Tamil Nadu and I say, ‘what do you want?’ and he says, ‘this is what I want’. He then asks me ‘what do you want?’ and I say ‘this is what I want’. It is a partnership, it is not a kingdom. You will never, ever in your entire life, rule over the people of Tamil Nadu. It can’t be done.” he had said.



