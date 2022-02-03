TN woman held for travelling to Oman with fake passport, agent also nabbed

New Delhi :

The agent who provided her the fake visa has also been nabbed, they said. The woman has been identified as Noori Ibrahim, a resident of Tamil Nadu and the agent, Ibraheem Keethadth (44), is a resident of Bengaluru, police said. On January 5, a complaint was received from Sanjay Kumar Rao, co-immigration officer, Indira Gandhi International Airport, alleging that a female passenger, who had been deported from Muscat, had arrived at the Delhi airport. Since Ibrahim travelled to Oman on a fake visa illegally, a case was registered and the investigation was taken up.