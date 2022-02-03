25-yr-old mother held for killing her two kids by throwing them into well

Coimbatore :

Sagayaselvi, wife of Ramesh from Mettupudur near Vijayamangalam in Erode had thrown her two children, Vinil Kumar, 4 and one-year-old Malavika into a well following a quarrel with her husband. She too jumped into the well, but managed to reach the steps and climb over. The fire service personnel sent the bodies of the children for a post mortem, while the woman was admitted in Perundurai Government Hospital. The police on Wednesday arrested the woman, who was then remanded in judicial custody and sent to Coimbatore Central prison.