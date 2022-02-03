Woman suffering from dementia fatally hit by train near Kumbakonam

Thiruchirapalli :

G Padmavathy (60), a resident from Darasuram near Kumbakonam was said to be a dementia patient who has been undergoing treatment at Kumbakonam GH for the past five years. On Wednesday morning, Padmavathy came to Darasuram railway station and tried to cross the track unaware that the Tiruchendur-Chennai Express was fast approaching and the train hit her and she died on the spot. On information, Kumbakonam Railway police rushed to the spot and retrieved the body. Further investigations are on.