Five men held for three robbery incidents in Ottapidaram police limits

Madurai :

After having nabbed those offenders, a special team of police seized three motorbikes, two cell phones and cash of Rs 10,000. Such incidents of crime occurred at three locations under the limits of Ottapidaram police at Sevalkulam, Kakkarampatti village and Valasamudram on July 5 last year, sources said. Based on complaints from three victims Ottapidaram police filed a case. The special team, after combing through CCTV cameras, got vital evidence showing those five men. The accused have been identified as M Surya (21), M Athikesavan (20), A Santhakumar (21), I Durai Shenbagaraj –all from Bharathi Nagar, Kovilpatti and T Vigneshwaran (24) of Manthithoppu, sources said.