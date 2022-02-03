Panchaloha idol seized from housenear Vellore, youth arrested

Vellore :

Based on a tip off, police and a special party visited the house of Prem Kumar (21) a resident of Ambedkar Nagar and seized a two feet high panchaloha idol of Amman. When quizzed, Prem Kumar said that he had found the idol on the bank of the local irrigation tank and that he had brought it home. As one hand and foot of the idol were broken police are investigating whether there were moves to smuggle the idol abroad. Local police also informed Chenna-based idol wing and are investigating further. The seizure of the idol and the arrest of a local youth created a flutter.