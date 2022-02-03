Brain dead Arani farmer’s organs donated to three hospitals

Vellore :

CMC Hospital officials said that Palani (58), a resident of Kudisaikarai village near Arani and the father of two sons and a daughter was hit by a vehicle near Arani town on December 30. He was admitted to the Arani GH and referred to the Vellore CMC Hospital the same day. However, he was declared brain dead on Tuesday. Based on it, his relatives expressed willingness to donate his organs. Accordingly, Palani’s liver was donated to Chennai based Kumaran Hospital while one kidney was donated to the Chennai Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital and another to the CMC Hospital.