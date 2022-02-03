Drunk man creates ruckus atop Tiruvaiyaru temple, rescued

Thiruchirapalli :

M Bharani (45), from Thillaisthanam near Tiruvaiyaru, a construction labourer, who was also a habitual drunkard came to Neyyediappar Shiva Temple around midnight and suddenly climbed atop the temple gopuram. After reaching around 70 feet, Bharani raised a noise and attempted to jump from there. On hearing the noise, the people gathered in front of the temple and asked him to climb down safely. But he went on screaming and so the people informed Tiruvaiyaru Fire and Rescue Service personnel who rushed and attempted to rescue him.





However, Bharani on seeing the rescue personnel, attempted to climb up again. But soon, the personnel Arun Ganesh, Venkatesan and Gopal climbed up and rescued Bharani and brought him down safely.





Maruvoor police rushed to the spot and conducted an investigation. The rescue personnel handed over Bharani to the police who advised him and sent him away.