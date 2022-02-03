Pondy public protest power cut due to EB staff strike

Puducherry :

The employees were protesting against the Union government’s move to privatise the Electricity Distribution Company (Discom) in the Union Territory. Only the Ministerial employees with the Electricity Department head office were allowed inside the office and the employees gathered near the Fire service station and organised a demonstration in which volunteers of all trade unions took part. Meanwhile, power supply was disrupted at several places in the town and rural areas on Tuesday night and the public came out on the streets to protest against this.





At Muthialpet area, they laid siege to a Puducherry government bus and organised agitations triggering tension. Following this, Minister for Power A Namassivayam held a discussion with the action committee leaders and informed them that their demand was apprised to the Union government.





Chief Minister N Rangasamy is expected to hold talks with the leaders soon.