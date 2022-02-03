Transperson to contest as independent in Thoothukudi Corporation Ward 50

Madurai :

Aarthi filed nomination on Wednesday. Anbarasan, former councillor of Ward 50, who died of COVID last year, was Aarthi’s inspiration to contest. Aarthi further said that she would step into his (Anbarasan) shoes and continue to deliver the goods. Moreover, Anbarasan was a lawyer and offered free legal aid to the have-nots, the contestant recalled. Taking pride, Aarthi told DT Next that it’s the first ever contest for the entire transgender community in the civic polls in Thoothukudi.