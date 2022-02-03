Transperson, college student get DMK ticket

Vellore :

Sources revealed that the party put its weight behind her due to the good name she had in the locality based on helping locals during the current pandemic.





Similarly, Mamta (22), daughter of Kumar of Kagithapattari and the Sathuvchari north area secretary in Vellore town, doing her final year in a four year agriculture course at a private agricultural college in Kalavai in neighbouring Ranipet district was announced as the party candidate for Ward 28.