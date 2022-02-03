Disappointed Tiruchy Cong cadres lock party office

Thiruchirapalli :

The dejected Congress cadres, disappointed over meager number of seats allotted to them in Tiruchy City Corporation by the DMK, locked the district Congress headquarters on Wednesday.





While the members in the Tiruchy District Congress Committee insisted the leaders to get a share of at least 20 seats in the upcoming urban local body polls for Tiruchy City Corporation council which has as many as 65 wards, the leaders got just five seats.





Though the Congress leaders kept on insisting Ministers KN Nehru and Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi for more seats, the DMK leaders limited the national party to just five seats. Nehru was particular to field at least 50 DMK candidates and closed the sea-sharing talks with just five seats.





Back in Congress, the cadre who were dissatisfied with the low allotment went on blaming the party leaders for accepting the offer. Meanwhile, party district level leaders themselves opted to contest in the polls and this further disappointed local cadre.





On Wednesday, a group of cadres who came to Arunachala Mandram, the party district headquarters were upset as the office wore a deserted look without even the party district presidents while the other political offices were abuzz with activities for the urban body elections. The irate cadre who raised slogans against Urban District Congress Committee president Jawahar for his absence in the office locked the office and left the place.





On learning of the incident, Jawahar rushed and held talks with the agitating cadre. Subsequently, the information was passed on to TNCC Chief KS Alagiri.