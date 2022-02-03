AIADMK candidate shifts loyalty to DMK overnight

Vellore :

AIADMK workers in Ambur were irked when they realised that a person who was announced as party candidate for Ward 14 in Ambur town shifted loyalty to the DMK around midnight on Tuesday.





Former AIADMK minister and Tirupattur district secretary KC Veeramani announced that Tamizharuvi would be the party candidate in Ward 14 on Tuesday morning. However, when he found that he would be contesting against DMK Ambur town secretary Arumugam, he quietly switched allegiance to the DMK in the presence of Arumugam the same night.





Denied tickets, DMK men approach AIADMK





In Vellore town, party workers were peeved at not being given a ticket have openly approached the rival seeking the same. In Ward 24, DMK cadre Sudhakar was irked that he was denied a ticket and so contacted AIADMK functionaries expressing willingness to switch over. Similarly, in Ward 27 and 33 DMK’s Sabari Perumal and Gaja made overtures to AIADMK.