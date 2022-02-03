Discontent brewing as Kovai DMK men protest seat allocation to Cong

Coimbatore :

In a sign of growing discontent over allocation of certain wards to Congress for the upcoming urban local body polls in Coimbatore Corporation limits, the DMK workers staged a protest demanding that they should be given an opportunity.





A sizable number of DMK workers on Wednesday hit the roads in Sundakkamuthur area, which comes under ward number 89, over speculations that it has been allotted to the Congress party. It is one among the newly added areas to the Corporation.





“Though the party is yet to officially declare the candidate list for the Coimbatore Corporation, a person from Congress has begun canvassing for votes while claiming to contest in this ward. He even visited the DMK office-bearers and sought our support for his candidature. This is unfair as the Congress party has no presence in this ward,” said A Subramani, a DMK local functionary.





The protesting DMK workers also alleged that the likely Congress candidate has been in secret alliance with AIADMK leaders. They also carried posters of the candidate standing nearby former AIADMK minister SP Velumani.





“This is a ward, where DMK could win easily. Though we resorted to protest to highlight our demand, we will still go by the decision of the party high command,” said a worker.