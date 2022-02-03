Woman relieved of 10-sovereign chain by ‘mask enforcing’ team

Chennai :

The woman, identified as Kural Selvi, was driving her two-wheeler to her office in Koyambedu when the group stopped her and pointed out that she was not wearing a mask under her helmet. As she was explaining to them the reason, one man suddenly snatched her chain and escaped from the scene. Even as she shouted for help, others vanished from the scene. She had later complained a the Puzhal police station. The police team is browsing the CCTV footage from the neighbourhood to identify the gang involved in the crime.