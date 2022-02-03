Draft EIA released in Tamil as well, Centre tells court

Chennai :

The Centre made this submission before the first bench of Acting Chief Justice Munishwar Nath Bhandari and Justice PD Audikesavalu while the bench disposing of a batch of writ petitions filed for a direction to release the draft EIA in Tamil.





“The Union Ministry for Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEF- CC) had released the draft EIA 2020 in all the 22 languages mentioned in the eighth schedule of the Constitution. It is also noted that the draft also has been issued in Tamil,” the Union government’s standing counsel submitted.





On recording the submissions, the bench accepted the arguments and disposed of the matter.





It could be recalled when the Centre released the draft EIA 2020 only in English and Hindi, many political parties including the DMK, social outfits had protested the decision demanding the MoFE-CC to release the draft in Tamil.