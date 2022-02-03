Ramajayam murder case: HC seeks list of TN cops to assist CBI

Chennai :

Justice V Bharathidasan passed the direction on hearing a plea moved by Ramajayam’s brother KN Ravichandran. The petitioner sought a direction to transfer the case from the CBI to the state police.





“Though the CBI has taken over the matter in 2012 from the state CB-CID police, there is no progress in the matter. Therefore, we pray for a direction to swap the matter to state police, ” senior advocate NR Elango appearing for the petitioner submitted.





Meanwhile, the CBI has placed a status report before the judge in a sealed cover explaining the progress of the case. On recording the submissions of the CBI, the judge observed that the case proceedings are undergoing properly. However, the petitioner pleaded for the constitution of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the matter along with the CBI.