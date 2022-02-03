Antique idol racket: BJP man, two cops among arrested

Chennai :

Four persons including a BJP minority wing officer-bearer and two policemen were arrested in connection with the seizure of seven antique idols in Tamil Nadu.





The arrested policemen along with their associates had posed as Idol wing sleuths four years ago and taken the idols from a smuggler in Edapadi. The same was given to Ramanathapuram district BJP minority wing office-bearer Alex alias Alexander, who was arrested on Wednesday with the idols.





The arrested police persons are identified as S Ilamkumaran, 44, head constable, Aruppukottai police station (now placed under suspension) and Naganarendran, AR constable, Dindigul. Another suspect Karuppusamy was also secured by the police, who are on the lookout for two more persons linked to the case. The wanted suspects are identified as Ganesh of Virudhanangar and Rajesh of Ramanathapuram.





The arrested Alexander who was trying to sell the idols, is the secretary of BJP Minority Wing, Ramanathapuram. The idols were seized from Alexander by the idol sleuths on Wednesday and he was trying to sell the idols, the Idol wing noted.





Among the seized idols, there were two Natarajas, one Nagadevathai, one Nagakanni and one each of Kali, Vianayaga and Murugan.





Idol wing CID head ADGP Jayanth Murali noted that efforts are to nab the absconding accused and that the sleuths are trying to identify the temples from where the idols were stolen.