Only 4 TN dists report more than 1K cases

Chennai :

Chennai continues to record the highest number with 2,054 cases, followed by 1,696 cases in Coimbatore, Chengalpattu 1,198 cases, Tirupur 1,159 cases, and other districts less than 1,000 cases.





After 1,30,651 people were tested for the virus in the past 24 hours, the test positivity rate (TPR) in Tamil Nadu stands at 12.3 per cent, where Tirupur recorded 24.4 per cent, Krishnagiri 21.9 per cent, Erode and Salem 20.5 per cent and 20.2 per cent respectively, and Chennai 10.1 per cent.





The State recorded 37 deaths including 22 deaths in private hospitals and 15 in government hospitals, taking the total number of pandemic deaths in the State to 37,636. Two deaths were reported with comorbid conditions and 35 due to comorbid conditions.





A total of 31,59,694 people have recovered in the State after 24,576 more people were discharged from several hospitals across the State on Wednesday.