State quota: Nearly 1,500 med students lock choice

Chennai :

A total of 3,995 seats are available for MBBS at government medical colleges, and 1,390 seats at self-financing medical colleges in Tamil Nadu in state government quota.





For BDS candidates, 157 seats are allowed in government medical colleges and 1,166 seats at self-financing medical colleges. At least 5,822 seats for MBBS students including state government and 7.5 per cent reservation quota. Also, 1,430 seats are available for BDS in both the reservation quotas.





“The online choice locking is done by the students, and the last date for it is on February 5. It is open to up to 10,542 candidates who have registered and been selected in the first phase of counselling. The next step will be certificate verification on February 8, and later the merit list will be prepared, where the results will be published on February 15. Later, the college allotment for the students will take place,” said Dr P Vasanthamani, Additional Director of Medical Education/Secretary Selection Committee.