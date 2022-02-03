TN, UNICEF to design handbooks for students

Chennai :

In a first in Tamil Nadu, the government will seek help from UNICEF to launch an exclusive special handbook each for class 1-12 students in government and aided schools.





The UNICEF will also develop teachers’ manuals to aid their respective students.





A senior official from the School Education Department told DT Next that the State Council of Educational Research (SCERT) and District Institute of Educational Training (DIET) will be appointed the nodal agencies in co-ordinating with UNICEF to bring out the handbooks and manuals.





Stating that initially, Rs 1.05 crore would be allocated for the scheme, he said UNICEF technical partner Nalanda Way foundation will develop both the students’ diaries and teachers’ manuals, which would be reviewed by SCERT and DIET panel before printing.





Pointing out that the printing would be done by Tamil Nadu Textbook and Educational Service Corporation, the official said during the first phase of the scheme, 2.5 lakh students from government schools located in backward blocks will be given priority.





The official said the programme aims to develop childrens’ mental well-being and build their resilience so as to enable them face challenges in their lives. ‘The scheme would involve trained professionals and tailor-made contents that would mix elements of visual and performing arts to bring about a positive transformation in students of that age group,” he said, adding, other objectives of the diary include gaining more awareness about mental health, gather better knowledge and skills to face socio-emotional issues.