Kodanad case: Main accused seeks to cancel bail

Coimbatore :

Manoj claimed he couldn’t fulfil the bail conditions, which required him to compulsorily stay in Udhagamandalam and sign in court every Monday. He was granted conditional bail on July 16. However, unable to fulfil the bail requirements, he continued to be in Coonoor sub-jail, while nine others involved in the sensational heist-cum-murder case walked out of prison on bail.





The district judge-cum-Chief Judicial Magistrate C Sanjai Baba relaxed his bail conditions and asked him to sign in court every Monday. The petitioner’s counsel contended that Manoj couldn’t find a job or a place of stay in the district. “None was ready to offer a job or place of stay to him. He is left without money to even afford food. Hence, a petition has been filed to take him back to prison so he can at least eat,” said advocate M Munirathnam. The petition is likely to be heard on Thursday.