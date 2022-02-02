Donate to MNM for 'honest politics', Haasan appeals to people

Chennai :

The remark that the rest of his life is devoted to people was not a film dialogue but the norm of his life, 67-year-old Haasan said. Following the rout in the 2021 Assembly election and after several party office-bearers' exit, actor-politician Haasan had said that he would be in politics till such time he was alive and that his party would soon witness a transformation.





The MNM is committed to people's welfare, which is the 'people's politics', and in this war for them, Haasan said his party is in the field opposing corrupt elements with deep pockets and monstrous strength. ''We have courage to struggle against them. We have efficiency and honesty. But not adequate money,'' he said in a statement. Haasan said he spent a large extent of his earnings for people's politics after properly paying tax for income from his profession. However, he said his earnings alone is not sufficient to tackle graft tainted elements in politics. The party never looked into an aspirant's caste or financial background to give him/her ticket to fight polls and this would be followed in future too, Haasan asserted. The MNM chief said his party is neither involved in 'sale of natural resources' nor ran breweries and distilleries, he said. Also, the party did not get money from big ticket companies. Under the circumstances, to take forward people's politics and to usher in a change in people's lives, MNM sought donation from the public, the party chief said. ''Openly, we are seeking donations for honest politics,'' he said, adding, such contributions are an 'investment' for a honest government and good governance. Haasan also provided a link, http://www.maiam.com/donate.php to provide donations. MNM is facing the upcoming urban civic polls alone.