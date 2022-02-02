MBBS online choice locking process in Tamil Nadu begins today: Check details

Chennai :

The MBBS UG online choice filling and locking of State government quota has begun on Wednesday. The candidates can lock the colleges till February 5, and results will be published on February 15 after certificate verification of the students.





The online choice locking process under the State government quota has started on Wednesday at 8 am. The last date for the choice of filling and locking is on February 5.





A total of 3,995 seats are available for MBBS at government medical colleges, and 1,390 seats at self-financing medical colleges under government quota.





For BDS candidates, 157 seats are allotted in government medical colleges and 1,166 seats at Self-financing medical colleges. At least 5,822 seats for MBBS students, including state government and 7.5 per cent reservation quota. Also, 1,430 seats for BDS in both the reservation quotas.





"The online choice locking is done by students, and the last date for it is on February 5. It is open to up to 10,542 candidates who have registered and been selected in the first phase of counselling. The next step will be certificate verification on February 8, and later the merit list will be prepared, where the results will be published on February 15. Later, the college allotment for the students will take place," said Dr P Vasanthamani, Additional Director of Medical Education / Secretary Selection Committee.