Nominations pick up as Dravidian majors release candidates’ list

Chennai :

The AIADMK on Tuesday released the list of candidates for all the municipalities and municipal corporations that will face elections on February 19. As many as 44 candidates filed their papers on Tuesday taking the total number of nominations filed to 108 in Chennai Corporation. The SEC also appointed 40 IAS officers as poll observers. AMMK general secretary TTV Dhinakaran informed that the SEC had allotted pressure cooker as a common symbol for AMMK.





AIADMK alleges disparities in voters list





Meanwhile, the AIADMK submitted a petition to the state Election Commissioner stating that the huge conspiracy had occurred in the voters list that will be used for the February 19 elections.





AIADMK advocates’ wing joint secretary RM Babu Murugavel in a petition said that the transposition of voters within the same area and within the same houses have been identified in several pockets. Citing an example from Vazhapadi town, the AIADMK submitted serial numbers of voters getting repeated in multiple wards. The members of ruling party had misused power and have involved in manipulation of voters’ list. The AIADMK demanded action against those responsible and rectification of the errors.