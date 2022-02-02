Wed, Feb 02, 2022

Hike release from Siruvani dam, TN urges Kerala

Published: Feb 02,202206:02 AM

Chief Minister MK Stalin on Tuesday urged his Kerala counterpart Pinarayi Vijayan to increase the water to be released from Siruvani dam.

Siruvani dam. File photo
Chennai:
Stalin also said that the Kerala irrigation department is maintaining the storage level in Siruvani dam at 877.0 m only instead of Full Reservoir Level (FRL) of 878.50 m. “I solicit your personal attention and intervention in the matter and urge you to direct the authorities concerned to maintain the storage of Siruvani dam upto its FRL in future, so as to provide uninterrupted water supply to Coimbatore,” added Stalin.

