Stay on FIRs against OPS, son extended

Chennai :

The Madras High Court on Tuesday extended the interim-stay on the FIRs filed against former chief minister O Panneerselvam and his son OP Ravindranath for allegedly declaring wrong income and asset details in their election affidavits while they were contesting the 2021 Assembly polls as well as the 2019 Lok Sabha elections respectively. Justice M Nirmal Kumar passed the direction on hearing the petitions preferred OPS and his son. The judge adjourned the matter to February 21, , extending the interim stay on the FIR till next hearing.