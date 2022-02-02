Misleading plaque: Minister Masthan, Tindivanam commissioner get notice

Chennai :

Justice SM Subramaniam has passed the direction on hearing a petition moved by D Jaganathan, a resident of Tindivanam. The petitioner sought direction to the state to take suitable legal action against R Ravichandran for laying a plaque in a public place by wrongly depicting himself as councillor.





“On December 23, 2021, Minister Masthan and municipality commissioner had opened a ‘Tindivanam Municipal Drinking Trough’ at Periyandavar Koil Street in Murungapakkam. Ravichandran, a ruling party member, had presided over the event. When the Minister opened the plaque which was laid for the function, the plaque stated Ravichandran as a councillor elected from the 8th ward of Tindivanam Municipality despite him not holding the post,” the petitioner argued. He further noted that there are no elected councillors from 2016 onwards.





“However, the Minister and the municipal commissioner had participated in the function with the knowledge that Ravichandran is misrepresenting facts. Apart from that, there is no fund allotted by the municipality to erect the water trough. But it is inscribed that “Tindivanam municipal drinking trough,” he added. The judge adjourned it for two weeks.