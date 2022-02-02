Woman attempts suicide after drowning two children in well

Coimbatore :

Police said Sagayaselvi, 25, and husband Ramesh, who works as a supervisor in a private firm in Tirupur, used to have frequent quarrels over financial issues. “On Monday morning, Sagayaselvi asked him for money to buy some household items, but Ramesh didn’t listen,” police said. Upset, Sagayaselvi threw her two children to a well nearby and jumped into it. The well was 60 feet deep and had water up to 35 feet. Villagers informed the Fire and Rescue Services in Perundurai who retrieved the bodies of children and rescued Sagayaselvi who was hanging on to steps inside the well. The Perundurai police have registered a case.