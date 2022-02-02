No need to reexamine strength of Mullaiperiyar dam: Duraimurugan

Chennai :

“Supreme Court verdicts in 2006 and 2014 have made it clear that Mullaiperiyar dam is safe and water level can be raised to 152 feet. After all the works such as strengthening and maintenance of dams were completed, there is no need to reexamine its strength as seepage and lime leaching are way below the permissible limit,” said Duraimurugan. He also said the State will file a response to the status report of Central Water Commission (CWC) before February 4 in the Supreme Court and will argue to prove the stand of the government. “We will take all steps to protect the rights of the State and welfare of farmers,” he said.