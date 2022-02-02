Stalin urges MEA for 21 fishers’ release

Chennai :

“Twelve fishermen hailing from TN were apprehended by the Sri Lankan Navy on January 31 while they were fishing southeast of Nagapattinam coast and taken to the Kangesanthurai Naval base, Sri Lanka. I urge your personal intervention in this matter and request the Indian government to find tangible mechanisms to permanently resolve this long standing issue between fishermen of India and Sri Lanka and I also request you to take up the present matter with the Sri Lankan authorities urgently to secure the immediate release of 21 fishermen and their fishing boats from Sri Lankan custody”, said Stalin, in a DO letter.





Twenty one fishermen from Nagapattinam and Karaikal were arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy on charges of crossing the IMBL on Tuesday and two mechanized boats were also seized. The SL navy claimed that Indian trawlers were attempting to evade naval units and they also caused damage to the SLN Fast Attack Craft.