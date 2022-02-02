Over 90 pc attendance as TN schools reopen

Chennai :

With the COVID case count having gradually decreased, schools in Tamil Nadu reopened on Tuesday with students from classes 1-12 elated to be back. Moreover, more than 90% attendance was reported across the State.





Following the latest SOPs, students were welcomed back by headmasters and teachers, besides local officials, who had arranged for warm receptions for the students. Even parents who dropped off their kids were visibly relieved as their wards entered schools enthusiastically following all safety protocols.





Chief Education Officer (CEO) S Mars told DT Next on Tuesday evening that more than 90% attendance was reported in government and aided schools. “All students actively participated in classroom orientation sessions,” he added. He added that as per inspection reports, all schools followed protocols.





S Priyadharshni, a Class 11 student of a private school at Pammal, said, “I am really happy to be back to school. Physical classes cannot be replaced by online training. Direct classes should continue”.





As per reports received from members of the forum across the district, Tamil Nadu Teachers’ Association president P K Ilamaran said even in rural areas more than 90% attendance was reported. “Even students at the elementary level followed all SOPs diligently,” he added. S Dilip, an English teacher in Villupuram government school, said since all his students did not have online sessions, full attendance was reported in several classes. “Physical classes should continue hereafter without any hurdle,” he said adding, “If COVID cases see a surge again, alternatives like rotation basis and shift system could be adopted.”





KR Nandakumar, general secretary, TN Nursery, Matriculation, and CBSE Schools Association claimed that in many private schools, 100% attendance was reported on Day 1 of the reopenings of schools. “Our forum has instructed members to continue to maintain all safety protocols even if the situation normalises,” he said. Tamil Nadu Parents-Teachers Welfare Association president S Arumainathan said that for the past one year parents have been clamouring to send their children to schools as they felt online classes were not successful.