Change mindset, ensure justice to girl: Vijayashanti to CM

The fact-finding team including the actress and former MP Vijayashanti who came to Thanjavur after visiting the girl’s parents in Ariyalur interacted with district collector Dinesh Ponraj Oliver for around 10 minutes and collected the details.





Speaking to reporters, Vijayashanti said the death of the minor girl has sent shockwaves across the country. She had undergone a series of tortures, she pointed out. Claiming that the state government has been maintaining unusual silence on the death of the girl, the former MP charged that with this, it’s evident that it is biased. “No one had supported the girl’s family. Only the BJP disbursed a fund of Rs 10 lakh to the family but it is not sufficient. The state government should give Rs one crore as compensation to the family,” she said.





She said the deceased girl’s father has been in DMK for 25 years but the Chief Minister has not uttered any word in support of the girl.