18 from Chennai among 35 COVID fatalities in Tamil Nadu

Chennai :

The daily surge in cases of COVID-19 in the State saw a further decline with 16,096 cases recorded on Tuesday, taking the total number of cases so far to 33,61,316.





Chennai cases also saw a decline, counting 2,348, while 1,897 cases were registered in Coimbatore. Chengalpattu recorded 1,308 cases and Tirupur 1,297.





A total of 1,22,120 people were tested in the past 24 hours and the test positivity rate declined to 14.8 per cent in the State. Tirupur recorded the highest of 26 per cent, while Chennai took a dip with 12.2 per cent.





Coimbatore and Krishnagiri had 22.5 per cent TPR each.





As many as 35 deaths due to the virus were recorded in the State, of which 18 were from Chennai. Of these, 34 deaths were recorded in those with comorbidities and one with no comorbidities.





So far, 37,559 people succumbed to COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu. In the past 24 hours, 25,592 people have been discharged from several hospitals across the State, taking total recoveries to 31,35,118.