Anbumani questions logic behind reopening of schools

Chennai :

PMK leader and Member of Parliament Anbumani Ramadoss, on Tuesday, questioned the State government for the reopening of schools, especially for students from classes 1 to 9.





“In the majority of the states, schools were not opened yet. In some states, classes for higher secondary students have been opened. However, in Tamil Nadu schools for all the classes have been opened in contrast to the already taken decision,” said Anbumani, in a series of tweets.





Schools for all the standards except KGs and playschools were opened on Tuesday. Anbumani said parents did not wholeheartedly send their kids to schools but have sent them to schools keeping in mind the fear of COVID-19 spread.





Though the State government data shows that the COVID-19 cases are decreasing, COVID-19 positive cases could be found everywhere and it will affect the students of classes 1 to 9 who were not yet vaccinated.





Anbumani also said there is logic in opening schools for classes 10 to 12 as they have public exams but there is no necessity for opening the classes from 1 to 9.