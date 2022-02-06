Ensure COVID-appropriate behaviour, schools told

Chennai :

As per the guidelines, schools and colleges should regularly disinfect their premises. The schools should ensure that the seating arrangements are made as per social distancing norms and disinfectants are kept at the entrance for students to wash their hands. The temperature screening should be done for all the students at the entrance.





The guidelines state that students should wash their hands frequently with soap and water and follow social distancing while taking food. The students above 15 should be vaccinated and in case of any symptoms, should be tested immediately. However, students and teachers from the containment zones should not attend the schools and colleges. “In case any student show any symptoms or their family members are tested positive, they will be tested immediately in isolation. The facilities for testing and treatment are readily available across the State,” said the Health Secretary. He added that so far, 77.83 per cent of children in the age group of 15-18 have been vaccinated in Tamil Nadu.