Coast Guard Raising Day celebrated in TN

Chennai :

Operation display by ICG ships and Chetaks off Chennai was undertaken. Four ships and two Helicopters had undertaken operational displays off Elliot's Beach and Marina Beach, an official release said.





As part of the Coast Guard Week Celebrations, Headquarters Coast Guard Region (East) conducted various activities including Special Swachhta Abhiyan, Special Community Interaction with Fishing Community and outreach of Coast Guard activities using virtual media focusing on Environmental concerns and Safety of Life at Sea.





Various Lectures and Practical Demonstrations were part of these events to garner awareness and interest amongst the target group, it said.





''A cake-cutting ceremony was conducted at Headquarters Coast Guard Region (East), Chennai to commemorate the raising day celebrations. During the ceremony, Citations to the Four units participated in Operation ''SAGAR AARAKSHA-2'' off Sri Lanka were awarded and IMO Bravery awards to four personnel were also presented by Inspector General AP Badola, TM Commander Coast Guard Region (East),'' it said.