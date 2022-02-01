Shipping company settles Rs 1.3 lakh extorted by crew from TN fishermen

But after receiving the amount in their digital wallet, the crew sailed away without giving the fuel leaving the fishermen in a state of shock. The stranded men, 13 of them, were later helped by other fishermen to reach shore.





Anto Lenin, however, traced the ship to Ennore port and he preferred a complaint with Minjur police station under Avadi police commissionerate. "Avadi commissioner Sandeep Rai Rathore's timely intervention helped in bringing senior executives of shipping company to the negotiation table and the company agreed to pay the amount to Anto Lenin. After the payment was made the police allowed to ship to sail from Ennore port on Tuesday morning, " said Nanjil Ravi of Akhila India Meenavar Sangam.