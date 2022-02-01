Shipping company settles Rs 1.3 lakh extorted by crew from TN fishermen

The shipping company that manages the oil tanker Loyalty MT on early Tuesday morning settled the amount allegedly extorted by its crew members from stranded Tamil Nadu fishermen in Arabian sea after Avadi Police Commissionerate team stepped in.
Chennai: The ship which was anchored at Ennore port was allowed to sail after the company representatives handed over the cash Rs 1.3 lakh to AM Anto Lenin, from Kanniyakumari, who had digitally transferred the amount to crew members of the ship Loyalty MT. He had transferred the money after the crew promised to provide 1,000 litres of fuel to TN fishermen who were stranded off Cochin coast without fuel on 21 January.
But after receiving the amount in their digital wallet, the crew sailed away without giving the fuel leaving the fishermen in a state of shock. The stranded men, 13 of them, were later helped by other fishermen to reach shore.
Anto Lenin, however, traced the ship to Ennore port and he preferred a complaint with Minjur police station under Avadi police commissionerate. "Avadi commissioner Sandeep Rai Rathore's timely intervention helped in bringing senior executives of shipping company to the negotiation table and the company agreed to pay the amount to Anto Lenin. After the payment was made the police allowed to ship to sail from Ennore port on Tuesday morning, " said Nanjil Ravi of Akhila India Meenavar Sangam.
