Schools reopen for Classes 1-12 in Chennai, Tamil Nadu: View pics

Chennai :

As the number of coronavirus cases has been gradually decreasing, schools in Tamil Nadu once again reopened for physical classes following the latest Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) issued by the government.





Students were welcomed by the teachers and headmasters besides local officials, who also arranged warm reception to receive the children.





Even parents, who came to drop off their children, were visibly relieved as their wards too entered the schools enthusiastically and followed all safety protocols.





S Priyadharshni, a Class 11 student of a private school at Pammal, said "I am really happy to be back to my school. Physical classes cannot be replaced by online training. The physical classes should continue".





A senior official from the School Education Department told DT Next initially teachers were asked to conduct orientation programs for the students especially studying from Class 1 to Class 9.





He said that a team of education officials in each district also visited the schools to ensure all the SOPs were followed for the safety of the students.





Meanwhile, online semester exams for all the college students also began with question papers uploaded by the respective institution.





