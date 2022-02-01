Spinning mill owner, 2 managers arrested for abusing woman Dalit worker

Coimbatore :

Three persons were booked under SC/ST Act for assaulting and abusing a Dalit girl employed in a private spinning mill in Tirupur district.





The accused Tirumurthy, Muthuraj and Raja had abused the complainant D Ramya, 19, from Karumathampatty in Coimbatore for not reporting to work allegedly due to illness.





Tirumurthy owns the Arul Murugan Spinning Mills at Samalapuram and two others were working as managers, while the girl was employed for a salary of Rs 300 per day. She was working by staying in the mill for over the last one month.





In her complaint, Ramya claimed that she was taking rest in the mill quarters due to illness. Then, Tirumurthy and two managers arrived and questioned her for not coming to work. Further, they also abused the girl by referring to her caste and assaulted her on January 27.





One of the managers dragged her out of the room by holding her hair and kicked her stomach. The girl informed her brother over phone and he came the next day only to be abused by the trio on caste terms.





Police said the girl who then returned home had got admitted in Tirupur Government Hospital unable to bear the pain. On receiving a complaint, the Mangalam police registered a case against the trio under SC/ST Prevention of Atrocities Act on Sunday. Further inquiries are on.



