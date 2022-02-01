24-year-old painter dies after falling into open manhole in Tirupur

The open manhole which claimed the life of a youth in Tirupur on Monday

Coimbatore :

A 24-year-old youth died by falling into a manhole left open in Tirupur on Sunday night.





According to police, deceased N Boopathy, a painter from Arivozhi Nagar at Thottimannarai in Tirupur, had fallen into the manhole at VKR Nagar in MS Nagar in the 18th ward of Tirupur Corporation.





Public were shocked to see a man lying upside down in the drainage pit on Monday morning. On receiving information, Tirupur North police rushed to the spot and sent the body of the deceased for post mortem at Tirupur Government Hospital.





The local residents alleged that the manhole was left unclosed over the last three months after carrying out underground drainage works under taken for the Smart City project. They claimed that there was inaction despite raising a complaint with the Corporation.





The aggrieved residents also urged the Corporation to pay compensation to the family of the deceased. They also sought action against the contractor for negligence and wanted the Corporation to immediately close such open manholes.



