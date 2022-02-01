AIADMK will continue to work with BJP at national level: EPS

Coimbatore :

AIADMK joint coordinator Edappadi K Palaniswami in Salem on Monday said that the AIADMK will continue to work together with BJP in national politics.





“It is wrong to say that the BJP has quit the alliance with AIADMK. Even If we contest separately in the urban local body polls, the AIADMK will work together with the BJP in national politics considering the welfare of people in Tamil Nadu,” he told reporters.





Responding to another query, the AIADMK leader however said that only during the elections in future, it will be decided whether to contest alone or in alliance with the BJP.





Just like how every parent would consider their own children as important, the party leaders give importance to their cadres during such elections and take decisions accordingly.





“During MP and MLA elections, only a limited number of persons can contest, whereas during local body polls it is only usual for every party to desire to give more opportunities to their cadres. This is an issue faced by all political parties,” he said.





“To a query if the controversial remarks by BJP leader Nainar Nagendran led to split between BJP and AIADMK, Palaniswami said that the issue is solved as Nainar Nagendran had even expressed regret for his comments.





Exuding confidence that the AIADMK will win in majority of places, the AIADMK leader also slammed the DMK on a range of issues, including for failing to implement its election promises, unable to contain COVID-19 spread and foisting false cases on AIADMK functionaries.





“The law and order situation has deteriorated as murders and thefts have become rampant,” he said.



