Kalaignar journo award: Panel set up to pick winners

Chennai :

The state has issued a GO to form a search committee to select ‘best’ performing journalists attached to magazines for ‘Kalaignar Ezhudhukol’ award.





According to the order, journalists, who have worked and contributed for the upliftment of downtrodden people, will be given the Kalaignar ‘Ezhudhukol’ award, which carries a cash award of Rs 5 lakh and a certificate of appreciation. It will be given every year on the occasion of the birth anniversary of former chief minister M Karunanidhi, on June 3.





To select the awardees, the state government has formed a search committee, headed by Professor Arunan and member secretary will be an official in the rank of Additional Director of Public Relations Department.





Senior journalists Jenraam, Samas, ‘Tharasu’ Shyam, Professor Parveen Sultana and Dr R Mallika are the other members of the committee, which will have tenure of three years.





The order, however, lays down certain criteria for the award such as the journalist should be from Tamil Nadu and should have worked continuously for more than 10 years. The most important criteria for the award is that the persons applying for it should have worked for the welfare of the downtrodden.





The journalists can either apply directly or through recommendations. Even District Collectors have been asked to recommend names of the journalists who have worked for the downtrodden people.





The announcement of Kalaignar Ezhudhukol award was made by Minister for Information and Publicity MP Saminathan in the Assembly on September 6.



