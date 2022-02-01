Social media buzzing with political memes, campaign ahead of urban civic polls

Chennai :

Social media campaigners and meme engineers are back to busy days in the poll arena of Tamil Nadu with the clock ticking for the February 19 civic polls and the corona safety protocols restricting the campaign of aspiring councilor.





Social media campaign picks up with political parties announcing list of candidates for urban civic polls. The Opposition AIADMK had converted a popular track from the movie Pushpa into a campaign jingle. The lyrics Oo Solriya –Oo Oo Solriya is converted as Poi Solriya – Poiyyaa Solriya into a question and answer format asking the DMK to clarify its stand on poll promises.





The song also wants to know why the Dravidian major took a U-turn on the campaign go back Modi turning it into a welcome Modi event. The song also talks about the Rs 1,000 promised for homemaker women. “There is hardly any time left for door to door campaign and we are left with just 17 days to cover each division.





So we have started our digital campaign even before the announcement of party candidates,” said Venkatesh, an AIADMK worker in Egmore constituency. These memes and digital posters are against the DMK and their fake promises. ward level campaign has already started, Venkatesh added.





“Two decades back, the candidates will have about two months to file nominations and complete campaign. Wall posters, graffiti and digital banners used to bring festive mood, but now to reach the voters faster, the campaign is mostly fought on digital platforms,” says Karthick Kamalakannan, who is into a social media campaign. He said, as use of smart phones had increased, every political party is now forced to have in house media content managers.



