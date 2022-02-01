‘Cases declining but don’t delay testing or treatment’

Chennai :

Even while expressing his happiness to see many beds for COVID patients remaining vacant indicating the fall in cases after the third wave spike, Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan said it was crucial that people do not delay testing or approaching hospitals if they develop any symptoms.





Amid comments that the Omicron variant was milder than Delta, he said nothing was mild if those affected delayed testing and visiting a doctor. “Only a doctor should decide whether it is mild, moderate or severe,” the official stressed.





The screening centres help in guiding them, and they can also clarify with the 104 helpline for guidance or any assistance, he added while speaking to the media after inspecting the COVID in-patient and out-patient unit, medical facilities and infrastructure at Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital on Monday.





Radhakrishnan expressed his relief at seeing many COVID wards vacant, but noted that it was worrisome and concerning to note that elderly people, those with comorbidities and unvaccinated people were the ones undergoing treatment, some of whom admitted to ICUs. However, the numbers are far less than what it was during the second wave, he pointed out.





“The rate of infection was high until January 15 but is declining now. The worst affected districts are Krishnagiri, Ranipet, Coimbatore, Tirupur, Erode, Salem and the Nilgiris. Only 5 per cent of COVID cases are hospitalised, while the remaining are in home isolation. In total, there are only 1,018 people in ICUs in Tamil Nadu, most of whom are unvaccinated,” said the Health Secretary. Only 121 people are under treatment at the 2,500-bed hospital in RGGGH, of whom 65 are unvaccinated, 16 received only the first dose, and 40 are fully vaccinated.





Not many patients require oxygen support in the current wave but the department was ensuring that a necessary amount of oxygen was available at all hospitals, he added.





Denying the allegations that recent decline in recorded cases was related to the impending urban local body elections, he said the incidence of the disease was not related to elections and urged the public not to post misleading comments on social media. He added that schools were being reopened only on the basis of expert opinion that the academic performance of students was being affected due to virtual classes for two consecutive years.



