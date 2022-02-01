Farmers’ tractors rally prevented

Thiruchirapalli :

There was commotion on Tiruchy-Chennai Bypass Road on Monday when a group of framers attempted to commence a tractor rally to Chennai to press their various demands, including the prompt paddy procurement process in DPCs. The group, led by Desiya Thennindiya Nadhigal Inaippu Sangam state president P Ayyakannu, gathered on Tiruchy-Chennai Bypass with around 40 tractors and attempted to commence the rally.





However, police, who were on duty, stopped them at No 1 tollgate. Soon, the farmers blocked the vehicle movement on bypass road and the police diverted traffic which was affected due to their protest. Later, upon assurance by the police, the farmers withdrew from the spot.



