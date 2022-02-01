Man found dead with head smashed

Madurai :

A 27-year-old man was found murdered in Madurai on Sunday night. The body was found behind the Tasmac bar at Jeeva Nagar junction with its head smashed. Jaihindpuram police inspected the spot and held inquiries.





The deceased has been identified as A Agniraj, resident of MK Puram Main Road. Foul play is suspected as someone could have dropped a boulder on his head, sources said. The body was sent to Government Hospital, Madurai, for post mortem. Based on a complaint, Jaihindpuram police have filed a case. Hunt is on to nab the accused.



