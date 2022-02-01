Peravurani docs perform rare surgery

Thiruchirapalli :

Doctors at Peravurani GH performed a rare surgery to a patient who was ailing from a rare malignant melanoma disease. Arunachanalam (70), an agriculture coolie from Rudrachinthamani near Peravurani had burns in his left foot which aggravated in due course of time.





Since the burns were not subsidised even after treatment at the GH, the doctors took a biopsy test in which he was confirmed to have malignant melanoma disease which is said to be affecting two in one lakh people.





Subsequently, he underwent a surgery on January 5 where a team of doctors led by Dr Baskar conducted a surgery which lasted for more than five hours and the wound was cleared and the tissue was replaced.



