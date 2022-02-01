Man hacked to death over affair

Madurai :

Tension prevailed near Batlagundu in Dindigul district on Monday in the wake of a murder around noon. The victim has been identified as Samithurai (35) of Malayappanpatti, sources said. When the victim was having a cup of tea at a bakery at Usilampatti Pirivu, an armed duo hacked him to death. The victim succumbed to injuries on the spot.





Batlagundu police revealed that Samithurai while working in Madurai developed an affair with the wife of prime accused Maruthu (28). Irked over this, Samithurai along with his accomplice Udhayakumar (20) hatched a plot to murder him. The police also secured CCTV footage. Based on a complaint lodged by mother of the victim, Batlagundu police have filed a murder case under and arrested Maruthu and Udhayakumar



